Columbia Police: Arrest made in Lorick Circle shooting investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A female has been arrested in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 13 year-old last week, says the Columbia Police Department.

Iesha R. Daniel, 32, was arrested after allegedly shooting towards a crowd at Latimer Manor Apartments (100 Lorick Circle) on June 9.

Columbia officers believe the victim, a female teen, was not the intended target of the shooting.

According to investigators, several people were fighting before the shooting happened. No other injuries were reported.

Daniel was arrested at a Senate Street home this morning by CPD officers.

Multiple guns, including a firearm that was reported stolen from Columbia Police Department’s jurisdiction, was found in the home.

She is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and Possession of a Stolen Pistol.

Amanda L. Jones, 31, was previously charged and arrested in connection with the case.

She is charged with Assault and Battery – First Degree and Burglary – First Degree after being accused of unlawfully entering a neighbor’s home and assaulting her.

The victim did not have life-threatening injuries.