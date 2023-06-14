Fort Jackson gives update on missing soldier found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson gave an update on the soldier who went missing during a land navigation training.

In a press conference, Fort Jackson Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly says Staff Sgt. Jaime Contreras was located on June 12 at approximately 11:15 p.m.

He was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead, say officials.

Staff Sgt. Contreras, 40, was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty.

All next of kin notifications have been completed.

