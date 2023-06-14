Gamecock football learns 2024 opponents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 14, 2023) – The University of South Carolina football program has learned its eight Southeastern Conference opponents for the 2024 season, the league office revealed tonight on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks will host LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2024, and will travel to Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Dates and kick times are to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

The conference moves to one 16-team division with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma in 2024, rather than the two-division, East-West format. The Gamecocks will not play their traditional Eastern Division rivals, Georgia, Florida or Tennessee in 2024, teams they have met on the gridiron every year since Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. South Carolina and Georgia have played 75 times since 1894, second only to the Gamecocks’ 119 contests against in-state rival Clemson.

South Carolina previously announced its four 2024 non-conference opponents, which includes home games against Old Dominion (Aug. 31), Akron (Sept. 21) and Wofford (Nov. 23) and a road game at Clemson (Nov. 30).

2024 SEC Home Opponents:

LSU:

All-time series – LSU leads 19-2-1

In Columbia – LSU leads 5-1-1

Current streak – LSU has won 7 in a row

Last met – 2020 in Baton Rouge (LSU 52, SC 24)

Last met in Columbia – 2008 (LSU 24, SC 17)

Last South Carolina win – 1994 (SC 18, LSU 17 in Baton Rouge)

Last South Carolina win in Columbia – 1930 (SC 7, LSU 6)

Ole Miss:

All-time series – Ole Miss leads 9-8

In Columbia – Series tied 4-4

Current streak – Ole Miss has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2020 in Oxford (MISS 59, SC 42)

Last met in Columbia – 2009 (SC 16, MISS 10)

Last South Carolina win – 2018 (SC 48, MISS 44 in Oxford)

Missouri:

All-time series – Missouri leads 8-5

In Columbia, S.C. – Series tied 3-3

Current streak – Missouri has won 4 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (MIZ 23, SC 10)

Last South Carolina win – 2018 in Columbia, S.C. (SC 37, MIZ 35)

Texas A&M:

All-time series – Texas A&M leads 8-1

In Columbia, S.C. – Texas A&M leads 4-1

Current streak – South Carolina has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (SC 30, TAMU 24)

2024 SEC Road Opponents:

Alabama:

All-time series – Alabama leads 13-3

In Tuscaloosa – Alabama leads 8-1

Current streak – Alabama has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2019 in Columbia (ALA 47, SC 23)

Last met in Tuscaloosa – 2009 (ALA 20, SC 6)

Last South Carolina win – 2010 (SC 35, ALA 21)

Last South Carolina win in Tuscaloosa – 2004 (SC 20, ALA 3)

Kentucky:

All-time series – South Carolina leads 19-14-1

In Lexington – South Carolina leads 10-8

Current streak – South Carolina has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Lexington – (SC 24, UK 14)

Oklahoma:

Teams have never met

Vanderbilt:

All-time series – South Carolina leads 28-4

In Nashville – South Carolina leads 15-2

Current streak – South Carolina has won 14 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Nashville – (SC 38, VU 27)