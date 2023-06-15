Former officer says, “Multiple Sclerosis is not going to stop me” on journey to help others

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After receiving a life changing diagnosis, a former Columbia police officer is on a mission to help others with a new foundation.

Corey Mitchell became an officer with the Columbia Police Department in 2018. But in February 2020, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“I walked in the hospital, but that was the last time I walked. Never in a million years did I believe I was going to be wheelchair bound,” says Mitchell.

According to Mitchell, accepting the diagnosis wasn’t easy at first, but he had support from friends, his Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers, and family — especially his wife Shayna.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done without her. Honestly. Days when I was ready to give up, she wouldn’t let me,” Mitchell says.

While his health caused him to leave the police force in February 2021, Corey says he knew giving up was never an option.

“I don’t have time to dwell on me me me me. There’s too many people out here worse than me. If I pulled up out here in my truck, you wouldn’t know I couldn’t walk, you wouldn’t know I was in a wheelchair. And my mom taught me, we don’t do pity parties. Ok? I have MS…I can’t give it back,” says Mitchell.

While in the hospital, Mitchell decided he can, however, give back to others with MS.

“God laid it on my heart to help others, so I created a foundation,” he says.

The Corey Mitchell Multiple Sclerosis Foundation holds several fundraisers, including an annual walk and gala. On July 15th, the foundation will hold a Back to School — Build a Backpack Event. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last, at 6700 David Street in Columbia.

“You don’t know how many parents have MS and can’t afford school supplies for their kids. So that’s where we come in at,” says Mitchell, who is also the inspiration for a new book called “Dancing Together — Dads get MS too.”

Mitchell says his children, Morgan and Meki, inspire him to never stop fighting.

“They see the fight in me. That lets them know don’t give up. They see the strength in me, so I’m instilling something in them,” Mitchell says.

In February of this year, he rejoined the Columbia Police Department’s Investigation Division.

And now, Mitchell has set another goal.

“So what I told myself — February 2024 — I might be on a cane or a walker, but I will be walking without leg braces,” says Mitchell, adding, “MS is not going to stop me. It’s not the end all tell all.”