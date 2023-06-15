Local Living: Summer Concert series

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it’s time for “Groovin’ in the Garden”.

The City of Columbia announced its latest free Summer concert series.

According to the city, performances by Southern Soul Artist Joston Case, R & B Artist Nicole Marie, ‘Ray’ Tribute to Ray Charles, Sounds of Legacy Band, and “Slick James” Tribute to Rick James will take place this summer.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 5:00pm-9:00pm

 Where: NOMA Community Garden, 2714 River Drive, Columbia, SC

 

