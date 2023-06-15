SC Attorney General Alan Wilson applauds passage of bond reform bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a statement following the passing of a bill that would allow bond restrictions for repeat criminal offenders.

His full statement reads: “South Carolina is now one step closer to keeping violent criminals behind bars. We’ve desperately needed bond reform for years, and I want to thank the General Assembly for sending this strong bill to the Governor’s desk. The current system’s lack of standards for electronic monitoring puts victims and communities at risk and has prevented accountability for those who fail to report violations. I’m pleased the legislature addressed our concerns, and I hope to see the bill signed into law soon. This bill sends a strong message to repeat criminals: enough is enough.”

The approved bill will require full cash as payment to post bail for people charged with a firearm-involved offense or subsequent violent offense while out on release for a first offense.

SLED Chief Mark Keel and the Attorney General sent a letter last week to South Carolina legislator leaders and the conference committee, urging them to pass the bill.