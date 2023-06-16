Artificial Intelligence is coming to Mercedes cars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Mercedes drivers will soon be able to channel their inner Michael Knight.

Remember when he and Kitt would have full conversations on “Knight Rider?”

Mercedes-Benz inked a deal with Microsoft to add ChatGPT to its cars.

That will extend the capabilities of the vehicles which can already respond to simple commands drivers initiate by saying, “Hey, Mercedes.”

As of right now the cars’ responses are limited to simple commands, like adjust the temperature or find a navigation destination.

But with the addition of artificial intelligence the system will be able to respond to a much wider range of requests and here’s the most interesting thing: it will also be able to carry on more natural conversations.

Mercedes owners who want to test it out can say “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the Beta Program.”