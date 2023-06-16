Injured bear removed from tree in Dillon County, later euthanized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a bear was removed from a tree in Dillon County after it was injured.

Officials say it was humanely euthanized due to the severity of the bear’s injury.

The public is reminded to secure or remove food sources such as pet food, garbage, bird feeders, or grills to avoid attracting bears.

For information on dealing with black bears, visit https://bearwise.org