Lexington Police: Officers to assist in funeral escort of WWII veteran

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Police are telling travelers to be aware that officers will be assisting in the funeral escort of a WWII veteran who was declared missing in action on August 1, 1943.

U.S. Army Air Forces Technical Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson, Jr.’s remains were identified in September 2022 after he was found dead.

The escort will begin at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington Chapel on North Lake Drive/SC-6 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The processions will cause momentary intersection closures on North Lake Drive and along Sunset Blvd/US-378 to I-20, say authorities.

A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia with full military honors.