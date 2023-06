LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities are searching for an individual who allegedly shoplifted merchandise from Walmart in Lexington on May 6.

Lexington Police says the shoplifter collected a receipt left at a self-checkout register and exited the store without scanning or paying for the merchandise.

If you have information on this case, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.