Live Nation, Ticketmaster to list all fees up front

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The White House announced changes to how Live Nation and Ticketmaster sell tickets.

Starting in September, the entertainment and ticketing giants will give consumers the ability to see all fees up front.

That way, Americans don’t have to worry about potential prices increases late in the checkout process.

There’s been increased pressure on the industry to be more transparent about the so-called junk fees they add.

Some companies that said they’re committed to all-in pricing include Airbnb, SeatGeek, TickPick and Dice.