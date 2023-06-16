Military Matters: Missing soldier laid to rest Saturday

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — in tonight’s military matters…The Lexington Police Department will be escorting the body of United States Army Air Forces Technical Sergeant Ralph Richardson Junior.

He served in world war ii and was declared missing in action in 1943. His remains were identified September of last year. the escort will begin tomorrow at 12:15 p.m. at Caughman-Harman funeral home with a funeral being held at Elmwood cemetery. Lexington officers are suggesting alternate routes for drivers as roads on North Lake Drive and Sunset Boulevard along Highway 6 and 378 will be temporarily closed.