DC: Possible data breach at U.S. Department of Agriculture

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The Agriculture Department is investigating a possible data breach related to a broader hack of U.S. government agencies.

According to the Department, the data breach apparently involves a contractor and impacts a small number of workers.

The government says it will contact and provide support to anyone affected.

Officials disclosed the broader hack attack of U.S. agencies on Friday, and they suspect Russian cyber criminals are to blame.

The Office of Personal Management and two organizations with the Department of Energy also were apparently targeted or breached.