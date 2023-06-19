Lexington Coroner ID’s victims in single vehicle accidents

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Coroner has released the names of individuals who died in two separate single vehicle accidents on June 18.

Walter Leighton King, 69, was identified as the person who died in an incident on Old Charleston Road in the Pelion area of Lexington County.

It happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. say officials. King was traveling northbound on the road when his vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned after leaving the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Katie Lee Kelly, 26, was identified as the person who died in an incident that occurred on Pine Street at approximately 6:15 p.m.

She was traveling eastbound on Pine Street when her vehicle left to the side of the road and overturned. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, say authorities.

An investigation is ongoing into both incidents.