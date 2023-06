Richland School District Two to host teacher recruitment fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two will hold a recruitment fair for all positions on June 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their building located on Fashion Drive.

Bonus’ are available: new classified teachers for the 2023-2024 school year will receive a $3,000 signing bonus and classified employees will receive $1,500.

Pre-registration is recommended.