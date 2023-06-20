Rivian to begin using Tesla superchargers

COLUMBIA, S.C (CNN)— Rivian is hopping on the bandwagon and will accept Elon Musk’s invitation to use Tesla’s superchargers for its cars.

Today, the company announced it will be adopting Tesla’s North American charging standard.

According to the company in 2025, it will start building its R1T pickup and R1S SUV with nacs-style charging ports.

Its upcoming smaller models will also have the Tesla-style charging ports.

Current Rivian owners will not have to wait that long to use the Tesla superchargers.

According to Rivian, they’ll be able to use adapters to access them by spring of next year.