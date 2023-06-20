Senior Resources’ Live 50/50 Reverse Raffle prize giveaway this Thursday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local non-profit is hosting a live raffle this Thursday to help the elderly through their programs!

Senior Resources’ Live 50/50 Reverse Raffle goes from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Craft and Draft on 2706 Devine Street.

Curtis spoke with Danielle Floyd, Senior Resources’ Development Coordinator, about the event where the goal is to raise $30K.

She says 300 tickets will be sold, with $15K of the net proceeds to benefit Senior Resources’ services, operations and programs and $15K in total prize payouts.

Floyd says you have a chance to win the grand prize of $12K or six other opportunities at $500 each!

Tickets are $100.

To get tickets, you can either buy them at their office at 2817 Millwood Avenue in Columbia or visit their website.

You can also buy tickets by calling them at 803-252-7734.