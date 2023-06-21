BREAKING: Banging noises heard near site of missing Titanic sub

(CNN) — We are are following breaking news into the newsroom. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night new details were released regarding the submersible heading to the titanic. A Canadian aircraft that joined the mission today detected a noise near the site where it vanished. It’s being described as a banging noise, heard every thirty minutes.

This is according to a government memo. The memo also says about four hours later they deployed additional sonar which also picked up the banging.