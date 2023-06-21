FBI offering $30,000 reward for information leading to arrest of Jeroid Price

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— FBI Columbia is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of fugitive Jeroid Price.

Price was released early in a 35 year prison sentence for murder. Authorities say he was released from prison in March, but he was ordered to return and serve the remainder of his sentence.

The 43 year-old is a Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs almost 240 pounds.

His current location is unknown by authorities.

If you know of his whereabouts, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.