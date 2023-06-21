Trinity Baptist Church to host Men’s Health Forum with door prizes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – June is Men’s Health Month and one local church is hosting a forum to help encourage men to keep their health in check.

Trinity Baptist Church’s Health and Wellness Ministry is hosting the “Healthy Men Leading Healthy Families” forum this Saturday.

It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trinity Educational Community Center at 2523 Richland Street. Doors open at 9 a.m. with a continental breakfast.

Curtis spoke with Barrien Henderson & Vivian Clark-Armstead from the center about how this forum helps address health disparities and its impact on the men and their families in the Black community.

Lunch and door prizes will be provided.

The forum is free and open to the public.

To register, click here to fill out the form.

You can also call the Trinity Educational Community Center at 803-254-7142 or visit their Facebook page for more information.