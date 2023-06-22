Calhoun Sheriff: Man wanted on attempted murder charges

CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun deputies are searching for a 22 year-old connected to an attempted murder. Jaquincy Kendell Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting that happened outside the Town of Cameron in Calhoun County last night.

According to authorities, an argument took place between Rodriguez and two male subjects.

The suspect then used a handgun from a home to shoot both at close range in the upper body. He reentered the residence following the incident.

Deputies set up a perimeter at the scene and the State Law Enforcement Division’s SWAT team responded.

It was determined Rodriguez was no longer inside the home at around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.