COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SLED agents charged a former Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy with voyeurism.

Authorities say Shawn Ray Carnes, 44, allegedly violated a victim’s privacy by taking a picture of them through a hole while she was using the bathroom.

The crime occurred while he was off duty at the Downtown Fitness Compound.

He was terminated and an investigation was requested by the Newberry Sheriff’s Office.