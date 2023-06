Sumter Police: Dogs abandoned at Dillon Park

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police are looking for answer after dogs were found abandoned yesterday morning.

Investigators say the two adult dogs and five puppies were found around 7:45 yesterday morning at Dillon Park off of North Pike West.

We are told the dogs were taken by animal control to a nearby shelter.

If you know where these dogs came from call the Sumter Police Department.