Two from Lexington Co. plead guilty to drug conspiracy, weapon charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United States Department of Justice announced two individuals from Lexington County have pleaded guilty for their part in a drug conspiracy.

Caleb York Rowell, 29, and Brandi Leann Clarke, 26, allegedly sold firearms and drugs to undercover agents in the summer of 2021.

Authorities say the suspects intended to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Rowell was also in possession of a short-barreled shotgun not registered to him.

The pair have several prior state convictions for other criminal offenses.