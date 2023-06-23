ON THE ROAD: Low Country

HAMPTON, SC (WOLO) — There’s many definitions of the Low Country, but the counties that are always included are Colleton, Hampton and Beaufort Counties.

For the next two week’s ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is taking us to explore the tri-county area.

Check out what he found down in Walterboro and Hampton. From a charming downtowns and wildlife center to a watermelon festival with live entertainment, the Low County has a lot to offer.

Next week, tune in at 11 to see the lovely town of Beaufort.