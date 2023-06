Trump, Desantis among GOP candidates to speak during ‘Faith and Freedom’ event

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump and Governor Desantis are among the G.O.P. candidates scheduled to speak at this weekend’s Faith and Freedom Conference in Washington, D.C.

Other candidates appearing include Former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary will take place February 24th.