Local artist Ija Monet shows off some of her artwork on Good Morning Columbia!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local artist stopped by Good Morning Columbia to show the Midlands some of her incredible paintings!

Ija Charles, known as Ija Monet, spoke with Curtis about what inspires her to paint and to teach kids how to express themselves artistically.

Check out her Instagram page and visit her website for more of her artwork.

You can also reach out to her through email at ija.monet@gmail.com.