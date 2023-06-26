Jada Samuels of Bridge City crowned new Miss South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new Miss South Carolina was crowned on Saturday at the Township Auditorium.

Congratulations to Jada Samuels of Bridge City who takes the crown from the previous Miss South Carolina Jill Dudley.

The winner receives a $60,000 educational scholarship and will go on to compete for Miss America this coming December.

Also, 16 year-old Margaret Turner from Greenwood won the Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant, earning a $10,000 scholarship.