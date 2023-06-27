2023 South Carolina Historic Preservation Awards ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The 2023 South Carolina Historic Preservation Awards ceremony took place today.

The awards are given each year to recognize exceptional accomplishments in preservation, rehabilitation, and interpretation of the state’s architectural and cultural heritage.

Eric Emerson from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History explained why preservation is so important.

Governor Henry McMaster was on hand for the annual event.