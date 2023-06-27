Man convicted of a West Columbia murder sentenced to 45 years in prison

Trevor Anthony Irvin – LCDC Booking Photo

Daniel Demetrius Jones

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man charged for the murder of 33 year-old Daniel Demetrius Jones was convicted by a Lexington County jury on June 23.

Trevor Anthony Irvin, 30, was arrested after shooting and killing Jones in the Capitol Square Parking lot across from the House of Raeford chicken plant on Sunset Blvd.

Authorities say the incident happened after a verbal altercation at the victim and defendant’s place of work. The altercation continued at a gas station after their shift ended around 6:30 a.m.

Surveillance footage obtained by the West Columbia Police Department showed Irvine pull out his firearm approximately seven times at Jones.

Irvin punched at Jones and others intervened to separate the two. Irvin preceded to taunt Jones into fighting at a parking lot, say authorities.

As soon as Jones decided to engage, Irvin shot him 15 times as Jones attempted to run away. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Irvin was sentenced to 45 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole.