Midlands woman wins big after playing same numbers for years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands woman is $200,000 richer!

The big win came after playing the same set of numbers for years, she told SC Education Lottery officials.

The winning numbers were: 4, 5, 6, 11, and 36 for the Palmetto Cash 5 drawing on June 9.

She bought the ticket at a Sharpe Shoppe in Blythewood.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.