DOJ: Two men sentenced in large drug trafficking conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Two men were convicted for their involvement in a large-scale drug operation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, 34, of Lancaster, and Carl Michael Mann, II, 41 of Rock Hill, North Carolina were both sentenced to federal prison after an FBI investigation revealed the duo and other defendants obtained large amounts of narcotics from a distributor in California.

The group also ordered fentanyl, which they used to make fentanyl-laced pills which were sold to users in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, N.C., and Atlanta, GA.

Ingram was convicted at trial of conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and a quantity of heroin. He was sentenced to over 21 years in prison.

Mann was also convicted of possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of crack cocaine found during a search of his home. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Each will serve a term of court-ordered supervision following release from prison.