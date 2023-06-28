DoorDash to offer hourly pay option

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)–DoorDash is going to start offering drivers the option of receiving an hourly minimum wage.

Right now they get paid a fee for each delivery.

The hourly rate will depend on the region and will fall between $10 and $19.50 per hour.

The change could help the company find drivers for less desirable deliveries.

It may also alleviate concerns that some drivers don’t get compensated fairly.

Drivers will only get paid for the time between accepting an order and delivering it – not the time when they are waiting for a new order.

They can switch between the two payment methods, and can still earn extra in tips.