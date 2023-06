LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police is reminding the community the noise ordinance will be in effect all July 4 weekend.

If anyone is caught discharging fireworks after 9 p.m., they may receive a hefty fine, say authorities.

The town noise ordinance will be extended to midnight on July 4.

After midnight, fireworks displays will be in violation of the ordinance.