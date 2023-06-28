SLED: Dorchester County deputy charged with assault and battery 3rd degree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SLED agents announced a Dorchester County deputy was charged with Assault and Battery 3rd degree.

Jonathan Lemar Davis, 50, was charged on June 28 following a verbal altercation that led to the assault.

According to arrest warrants, Davis was attending a hearing to remove the victim from a church board when he pushed the victim from behind.

The incident was recorded on the surveillance system located at the church across the parking lot.

Davis was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

 

 

 

