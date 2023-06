Irmo Fire District: 1 injured in apartment fire on Butternut Lane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– One person is recovering following an apartment fire in Irmo on Wednesday.

It happened on Butternut Lane before 11 a.m.

Investigators say the victim only suffered minor injuries and the fire was contained to the unit where it started and was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters from Lexington County and Columbia helped in battling the fire.