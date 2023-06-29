Local bed and breakfast reopens with new owners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city council members were on hand for another ribbon cutting in downtown Columbia.

They celebrated the re-opening of Chestnut Cottage Bed and Breakfast.

The Bed and Breakfast has been around for about 40 years but has new owners.

City officials hope the historic building’s re-opening will bring new economic growth to the community.

If you would like to check it out, Chestnut Cottage Bed and Breakfast is located at 1718 Hampton Street in downtown Columbia.