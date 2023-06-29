Office of Resilience releases South Carolina’s first flood, natural disaster plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today Governor Henry McMaster announced the state’s first Resilience and Risk Reduction plan.

Alex Butler the Director of the Office of Resilience said that his office is a proactive agency to help with floods and other disasters.

The plan that was released today is a system wide approach to surveying flood areas and hazardous conditions in the state.

Right now, there are more than 50 recommendations in the plan designed to help make the state safer when a natural disaster occurs.

The next phase will be to meet with community members in vulnerable areas and address the core problem of flooding.