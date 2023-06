Riverbanks Zoo looking for “Brew at the Zoo” volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens is looking for volunteers for their upcoming “Brew at the Zoo” event on August 4th.

Volunteers must be over 21 and will interact with guests throughout the event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The zoo is searching for 150 volunteers to accommodate groups and individuals.

Duties might include pouring drinks, helping attendees and interacting with guests.

To apply, visit Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens.