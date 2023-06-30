Risk of getting sick from food rises to pre-pandemic levels

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Your risk of getting sick from food borne illnesses is back up to pre-pandemic levels.

The CDC says in 2022 cases of intestinal infections from e-coli, salmonella, listeria and other bacteria were about the same as yearly averages from 2016 through 2018.

The agency says the rise is likely the result of an increase in international travel, the end of pandemic procedures, and advanced methods of screening and testing.

The most important factor in preventing the spread of such infections is thoroughly washing and drying your hands.