Sriracha sauce prices rise due to shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Prices of sriracha sauce are through the roof because of supply problems.

On eBay, a 28 ounce bottle is selling for nearly $70.

It’s no better on Amazon, where a pair of jars are selling for up to $124.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce with the rooster on the bottle, says the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient— the spicy chili peppers for the past three years.

A spokesperson says they’re trying to put measures in place to avoid future shortages.