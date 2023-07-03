ON THE ROAD: Beaufort

BEAUFORT, SC (WOLO) — Last week, we took you ‘On the Road’ to the Low Country, specifically Colleton and Hampton Counties.

This week, ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada goes a little further down to the charming town of Beaufort.

Check out what all there is to see in the place affectionately known as the ‘Queen of the Carolina Sea Islands’. We hear from Beaufort native, Nan Sutton, who owns the downtown store Lulu Burgess, as well as Chris Barr from Reconstruction Era National Park.

Stay tuned every Friday at 11pm throughout the summer to see new ‘On the Road’ episodes.