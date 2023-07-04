Hilton Head woman killed in alligator attack

Hilton Head, S.C. (WOLO)–Around 9:30 Tuesday morning deputies with the Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office and other emergency crews responded to an area golf course community for a report of a possible alligator attack.

Investigators say a 69 year old woman who was a residence of the community was found unresponsive near the edge of a lagoon on the golf course.

Deputies say an alligator was guarding the woman, interrupting emergency efforts.

Ultimately officials say the gator was removed and the woman’s body was recovered.

Deputies say the woman was walking her dog at the time of the attack.

This is the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County in less than a year.

On August 15, 2022, an 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home.