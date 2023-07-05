DHEC: Rabid fox confirmed in Calhoun County; 3 people exposed

CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— A fox in Calhoun County has tested positive for rabies, according to DHEC. The infected fox was found near Lakeview Street and Amaryllis Drive in St. Matthew, say officials. Three people were exposed to it.

The fox was confirmed to have rabies on July 3 after being submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing.

It is the first animal in Calhoun County to test positive for rabies this year.

If you believe you have come in contact with this fox, call DHEC’s Public Health Orangeburg office at (803) 533-5480 (Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m) and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).