Ethan Petry named to Baseball America’s Freshman All-America Team
DURHAM – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry was named to Baseball America’s Freshman All-American first team, the publication announced this morning (Wednesday, July 5).
Petry ended his rookie season with a .376 batting average with 10 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI. The Land O’Lakes, Fla., native scored 55 runs and had a .733 slugging percentage. In the Columbia Regional, Petry was 4-for-12 with five runs scored, a home run and three RBI on his way to being named to the All-Columbia Regional team.
The Gamecocks (42-21, 16-13 SEC) ended the 2023 season with a Columbia Regional title, a trip to the Gainesville Super Regional, a pair of All-SEC First team honors and a national ranking as high as No. 3 this season.
BASEBALL AMERICA FRESHMAN-ALL AMERICA FIRST TEAM
C Malcolm Moore, Stanford
1B Anthony Martinez, UC Irvine
2B Blake Cyr, Miami
3B Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech
SS Anthony Silva, TCU
OF Cam Cannarella, Clemson
OF Charlie Condon, Georgia
OF Ethan Petry, South Carolina
DH Austin Overn, Southern California
SP Evan Chrest, Jacksonville
SP Dominic Fritton, NC State
SP Kole Klecker, TCU
SP Jacob Mayers, Nicholls State
RP Hudson Barrett, UC Santa Barbara
RP James Tallon, Duke
UT DJ Newman, Bowling Green