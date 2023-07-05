Ethan Petry named to Baseball America’s Freshman All-America Team

DURHAM – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry was named to Baseball America’s Freshman All-American first team, the publication announced this morning (Wednesday, July 5).

Petry ended his rookie season with a .376 batting average with 10 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI. The Land O’Lakes, Fla., native scored 55 runs and had a .733 slugging percentage. In the Columbia Regional, Petry was 4-for-12 with five runs scored, a home run and three RBI on his way to being named to the All-Columbia Regional team.

The Gamecocks (42-21, 16-13 SEC) ended the 2023 season with a Columbia Regional title, a trip to the Gainesville Super Regional, a pair of All-SEC First team honors and a national ranking as high as No. 3 this season.

BASEBALL AMERICA FRESHMAN-ALL AMERICA FIRST TEAM

C Malcolm Moore, Stanford

1B Anthony Martinez, UC Irvine

2B Blake Cyr, Miami

3B Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech

SS Anthony Silva, TCU

OF Cam Cannarella, Clemson

OF Charlie Condon, Georgia

OF Ethan Petry, South Carolina

DH Austin Overn, Southern California

SP Evan Chrest, Jacksonville

SP Dominic Fritton, NC State

SP Kole Klecker, TCU

SP Jacob Mayers, Nicholls State

RP Hudson Barrett, UC Santa Barbara

RP James Tallon, Duke

UT DJ Newman, Bowling Green