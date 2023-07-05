Jenny Craig is being revived online

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—The weight loss brand Jenny Craig is coming back.

Nutri-System’s parent company Wellful says it will relaunch this fall with online coaching instead of physical centers.

Customers will receive food by delivery.

The reboot comes after the traditional Jenny Craig model went bust in May amid competition from trendy diets and weight loss drugs.

Court filings show its intellectual property could be worth $10 million.

Jenny Craig is named after its founder who opened its first weight-loss center in 1983.