ABC’s of Education: USC to host ‘A Celebration of Dawn Staley’

In tonight’s abc’s of education -The University of South Carolina is hosting a celebration of Dawn Staley. The event will highlight the various fundraisers she is invested in to help spur students futures.

The Gamecock Women’s Basketball Coach plans to discuss three education initiatives through the Dawn Staley Champions Fund, including the Gamecock guarantee , The Richard T. Greener Scholarship and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Fund.

The event will be held at the Pastidies Alumni Center August 10, 2023. To find out more information about the upcoming event or to purchase tickets or a table click on the link HERE