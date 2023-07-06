Greg Leon convicted, sentenced to 30 years for killing wife’s lover

Greg Leon, a convicted Midlands restaurant operator was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in Lexington.

The shots were fired Valentine’s Day of 2016. Leon shot and killed his wife’s lover. The victim 28-year-old Arturo Santos was killed by Leon after discovering Santos and his wife in the back seat of a truck.

It took jurors around two and a half hours to deliberate. Leon also received a five-year sentence for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

We also now know leon knew his wife was having an affair with santos,and he took steps to catch the pair in the act.