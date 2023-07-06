Meta launches new Threads social media app

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Now to the latest social media trend taking over the internet.

Threads was launched on Wednesday night by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram and it could unravel Twitter’s hold on the short-form social media space.

Mark Zuckerburg saying 30 million users have already signed up as of this morning and now Twitter is retaliating by reportedly sending a cease and desist letter to Meta.

As luck would have it you can now follow ABC Columbia on Threads along with all other social media apps.