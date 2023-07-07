Bureau of Labor Statistics: June jobs report released today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The Bureau of Labor statistics is releasing its official monthly jobs report for June this morning.

According to private payroll processor ADP’s National Employment Report, U.S. companies added 497,000 positions in June, doubling the estimates of some analysts.

The U.S. labor market has added jobs for the past 29-consecutive months.

Separately, weekly labor department unemployment data show jobless claims rose more than expected at the end of June, but remain well below pre-pandemic levels.